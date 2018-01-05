Policy will guide development of sports – Dr Norton

By Noelle Smith
Three months after he took over the sport portfolio as part of his remit in the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton says his administration has been able to hold anti-doping seminars and sports tourism forums among other activities.
“Right now things are being put in place to develop a sports policy. This sports policy will facilitate the development of sports in Guyana and help out the athletes” Dr. Norton said.
In a follow up interview on Wednesday at his Main Street office to one Stabroek Sport conducted with him in September, Norton stressed on the importance of the sports policy. ….
‘Bad Blood’ card to rile up boxers
Following a relatively quiet 2017, professional boxing is back with a bang in 2018.
Reifer, Paul hurt Scorpions to give Jaguars edge
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Leaders Guyana Jaguars resumed the Regional Four-Day Championship in the same manner they ended it at the Christmas Break, by dominating the opening day of the eighth round match against Jamaica Scorpions here yesterday.
Beacons aiming to outshine lawmen
-after overpowering Edinburgh Gunners Beacons tackles Georgetown Police in the GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship match today from 21:00hrs at the Scott’s School ground, New Amsterdam (NA), following a 7-2 semi-final win over Edinburgh Gunners on Wednesday.
Semi-final round of GT Beer football set for today
The semi-final round in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship will kick-off today at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Red Force take honours as Hurricanes stumble
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force produced a steady batting effort and an incisive burst with the ball late on, to take honours on the opening day of their eighth round match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes.