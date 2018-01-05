Policy will guide development of sports – Dr Norton

By Noelle Smith

Three months after he took over the sport portfolio as part of his remit in the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton says his administration has been able to hold anti-doping seminars and sports tourism forums among other activities.

“Right now things are being put in place to develop a sports policy. This sports policy will facilitate the development of sports in Guyana and help out the athletes” Dr. Norton said.

In a follow up interview on Wednesday at his Main Street office to one Stabroek Sport conducted with him in September, Norton stressed on the importance of the sports policy. ….