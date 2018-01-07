Police win dramatically with Caleb’s last-gasp goal

A 58th-minute free-kick conversion from custodian Roncy Caleb, propelled Georgetown (GT) Police to the inaugural GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship, defeating Beacons 2-1 on Friday.
Locked 1-1 at the Scott’s School ground, New Amsterdam (NA), unlikely hero Caleb made his presence felt in the dying minutes of the showdown.
The burly custodian uncorked a powerful free-kick from just over the halftime line, which sailed into the back of the net, sending the large crowd into a frenzy…..
One hand on title as Jaguars edge Scorpions
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Three-time reigning champions Guyana Jaguars beat Jamaica Scorpions in a nerve-jangling contest here Saturday, to increase their lead at the top of the standings and virtually assure themselves of a fourth straight title in the Regional Four-Day Championship.
Nerveless Campbell helps Hurricanes stun Red Force
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Jason Campbell held his nerve to blast leg-spinner Imran Khan for a straight six and propel Leeward Islands Hurricanes to an exciting one-wicket victory over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force inside three days here yesterday.
Den Amstel to tangle with Utivlugt
Yearend Football Championship Tournament host Den Amstel and Uitvlugt will face-off in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship finale, following hard-fought semi-final wins on Friday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
S Africa gain lead over India, but suffer Steyn blow
CAPE TOWN, (Reuters) – South Africa built a sizeable lead after reaching 65 for two against India at the close on day two of the first test at Newlands on Saturday but must finish the match without pace bowler Dale Steyn who suffered another injury setback.
Kane Williamson makes ton as New Zealand go 1-0 up in the rain
(ESPN) A masterful hundred from Kane Williamson and world-class new ball bowling by Tim Southee and Trent Boult saw New Zealand get off to a winning start against Pakistan.