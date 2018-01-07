Sports

Police win dramatically with Caleb’s last-gasp goal

Berbice 8-aside football

Quincy Holder (left) of GT Police, winning an aerial challenge over two Beacons players during their finals clash in the inaugural GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship, at the Scott’s School ground, New Amsterdam.

A 58th-minute free-kick conversion from custodian Roncy Caleb, propelled Georgetown (GT) Police to the inaugural GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship, defeating Beacons 2-1 on Friday.

Locked 1-1 at the Scott’s School ground, New Amsterdam (NA), unlikely hero Caleb made his presence felt in the dying minutes of the showdown.

The burly custodian uncorked a powerful free-kick from just over the halftime line, which sailed into the back of the net, sending the large crowd into a frenzy…..

