Grant double propels Agricola u11 to football title

A double from Most Promising Player Seon Grant, propelled Agricola Red Triangle to their second consecutive Ralph Green u11 Football title, overcoming Grove Hi-Tech 2-1 on Sunday at the Grove Community ground.

It was a rematch of the earlier group round, which ended 4-2 in favour of the home side. The contest threatened to follow a similar path, as the host took the lead in the first minute through Dwayne Cliffe.

However, Grant made his presence felt immediately, compliments of a second- minute conversion. It was his fifth goal in the tournament.

The come-from-behind win ….