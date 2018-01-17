Top performers to use final round game to stake WI claim-Coach Crandon

Coach of the already crowned champions of the 2017/18 edition of Cricket West Indies Regional four-day first-class championships, Esaun Crandon, has suggested that there will be little tinkering to the squad set to take on the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in their final round match, which begins at the Guyana National Stadium tomorrow.

Crandon said he was all for giving the guys in the current squad, who are doing well, the prospect of maximizing their final two opportunities to either achieve their outstanding goals or to press a case for West Indies, or A team selection.

Ah, we already won it [title], and it would have been nice to get a couple of guys in there [the squad], but we’re still going to put a strong team on the field, Crandon told Stabroek Sport in a recent interview. He added: Most of the guys still want to play and we just can’t sit them out for other players…..