Jaguars complete innings, 81 runs pounding of Red Force 

Guyana Jaguars yesterday completed a resounding innings and 81 runs victory over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on the final day of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional four-day first-class season at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

That triumph pushed the titleholders to their seventh victory this season to go along with two drawn encounters and a tie with the Windward Islands.

The final day began with Red Force resuming on 282-8, needing an unlikely 123 to make the Jaguars bat again and the Jaguars needing just the two wickets to record an innings win…..