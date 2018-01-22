Jaguars complete innings, 81 runs pounding of Red Force 

Guyana Jaguars yesterday completed a resounding innings and 81 runs victory over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on the final day of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional four-day first-class season at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
That triumph pushed the titleholders to their seventh victory this season to go along with two drawn encounters and a tie with the Windward Islands.
The final day began with Red Force resuming on 282-8, needing an unlikely 123 to make the Jaguars bat again and the Jaguars needing just the two wickets to record an innings win…..
Trophy Stall doubles winners receive prizes
Winners of the seventh annual Trophy Stall doubles championships received their prizes last Friday at the grand Guyana Tennis Association 2017 annual Awards Ceremony.
George, Hooper named AAG male, female athletes of the year
There were no surprises as two-time Olympian Winston George and Natrena Hooper were named the Senior Male and Female Athletes-of-the-Year for 2017.
Marques gains UD win over Arias
The ascension of Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques in the world flyweight ranks continued on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Vickery honoured by GTA, donates equipment to players
By Noelle Smith World ranked tennis player Sachia Vickery was Friday honoured by the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) and showed her appreciation by giving back to the GTA and a bevy of young players through a donation of tennis equipment.
Titans TT club to stage tournament next month
By Noelle Smith Titans Table Tennis Club in its quest for the continued development of its players will stage three tournaments this year.