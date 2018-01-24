‘More centuries will follow when I get the first’ – Hemraj

Guyana Jaguars opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, who topped the Jaguar’s batting run chart during their unbeaten run this season without registering a century says he is not bothered about it and many will follow once he gets the first.

Hemraj’s breakout season saw him compiling 623 runs on the back of five half centuries, his being 90 which he scored against the Barbados Pride in the Jaguars’ ninth round encounter.

“I’m a bit disappointed not to score a century while getting so many starts, but I’m thankful for having a good tournament, and I know that whenever I score that hundred, more is going to follow,” the left-hander told Stabroek Sport.

The hallmark of his batting performances ….