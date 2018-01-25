Windies name squad for World Cup qualifiers, Gayle in

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies selectors today named a 15-man one-day squad for the ICC World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe, bowling off in March.
The squad will be led by regular captain Jason Holder and includes veteran batsmen Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels.
All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, the Windies Twenty20 captain, has gained a recall.
SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Jason Mohammed (vice-captain), Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cotterell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams.
Barnwell’s knock hands G/town 50 overs league title
By Romario Samaroo For the second time in as many days Christopher Barnwell played a responsible innings to take Georgetown to victory in the Guyana Cricket Board/Jaguars 50-overs-a-side franchise league yesterday at the National Stadium, Providence.
Some associations not serious about the Commonwealth Games
This year’s Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXI Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4-15 on the Gold Coast, Queensland Australia.
West/East Bank Demerara Guinness tournament launched ahead of tomorrow’s commencement
The fourth edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West/East Bank Demerara zone was officially launched yesterday at the Thirst Park Sports Club.
Buddy’s to shoulder some of the Junior and Novices Powerlifting C/ships load
The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) will open its 2018 competition season with the annual Junior and Novices Powerlifting Champion-ship on February 4 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Rabada gets three as S Africa restrict India in third test
JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took three wickets as South Africa bowled India out for 187 to take the opening day honours on a seaming wicket in the third and final test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg yesterday.