Hetmyer scores century as Jaguars trounce USA

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Guyana Jaguars defeated United States Cricket by eight wickets in the seventh game of the Regional Super50 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here Friday.
Scores:
USA CRICKET 188 for eight off 50 overs (Xavier Marshall 51, Elmore Hutchinson 45, Mrunal Patel 43; Veerasammy Permaul 2-29, Keemo Paul 2-32)
JAGUARS 191 for two off 32.2 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 103, Leon Johnson 50 not out)
Scoreboard
USA
S Sohal c wkp Bramble b Paul 0
J Malhotra c Hetmyer b Reifer 0
X Marshall c Hetmyer b Permaul 51
*+I Khaleel c Hetmyer b Reifer 0
T Patel b Pestano 16
R Silva c Hetmyer b Permaul 3
M Patel not out 43
U Rafiq lbw b Bishoo 0
E Hutchinson c Chanderpaul b Paul 45
Extras (b2, lb6, w21, nb1) 30
TOTAL (8 wkts, 50 overs) 188
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-10, 4-70, 5-79, 6-96, 7-99, 8-188.
Did not bat: S Netravalkar, N Kenjige.
Bowling: Paul 8-1-32-2, Reifer 8-1-43-2, Pestano 7-1-19-1, Rutherford 7-1-42-0, Permaul 10-1-29-2, Bishoo 10-1-15-1.
JAGUARS
C Hemraj c Silva b Hutchinson 7
S Chanderpaul ret. hurt 8
S Hetmyer c Marshall b Netravalkar 103
*L Johnson not out 50
R Reifer not out 11
Extras (b1, lb7, w3, nb1)12
TOTAL (2 wkts, 32.2 overs) 191
Did not bat: +A Bramble, K Paul, S Rutherford, C Pestano, D Bishoo, V Permaul.
Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-167.
Bowling: Hutchinson 6-0-14-1, Netravalkar 10-0-46-1, Rafiq 6.2-0-38-0, Silva 4-0-23-0, Patel 4-0-30-0, Kenjige 2-0-32-0.
Result: Jaguars won by eight wickets.
Toss: USA.
Umpires: J Williams, L Reifer Jr.
