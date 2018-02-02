Sports

Hetmyer scores century as Jaguars trounce USA

By Comments
Shimron Hetmyer

NORTH SOUND, Antigua,  CMC – Guyana Jaguars defeated United States Cricket by eight wickets in the seventh game of the Regional Super50 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here Friday.

Scores:

USA CRICKET 188 for eight off 50 overs (Xavier Marshall 51, Elmore Hutchinson 45, Mrunal Patel 43; Veerasammy Permaul 2-29, Keemo Paul 2-32)

JAGUARS 191 for two off 32.2 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 103, Leon Johnson 50 not out)

Scoreboard

Shimron Hetmyer

USA

S Sohal c wkp Bramble b Paul 0

J Malhotra c Hetmyer b Reifer 0

X Marshall c Hetmyer b Permaul 51

*+I Khaleel c Hetmyer b Reifer 0

T Patel b Pestano 16

R Silva c Hetmyer b Permaul 3

M Patel not out 43

U Rafiq lbw b Bishoo 0

E Hutchinson c Chanderpaul b Paul 45

Extras (b2, lb6, w21, nb1) 30

TOTAL (8 wkts, 50 overs) 188

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-10, 4-70, 5-79, 6-96, 7-99, 8-188.

Did not bat: S Netravalkar, N Kenjige.

Bowling: Paul 8-1-32-2, Reifer 8-1-43-2, Pestano 7-1-19-1, Rutherford 7-1-42-0, Permaul 10-1-29-2, Bishoo 10-1-15-1.

JAGUARS

C Hemraj c Silva b Hutchinson 7

S Chanderpaul ret. hurt 8

S Hetmyer c Marshall b Netravalkar 103

*L Johnson not out 50

R Reifer not out 11

Extras (b1, lb7, w3, nb1)12

TOTAL (2 wkts, 32.2 overs) 191

Did not bat: +A Bramble, K Paul, S Rutherford, C Pestano, D Bishoo, V Permaul.

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-167.

Bowling: Hutchinson 6-0-14-1, Netravalkar 10-0-46-1, Rafiq 6.2-0-38-0, Silva 4-0-23-0, Patel 4-0-30-0, Kenjige 2-0-32-0.

Result: Jaguars won by eight wickets.

Toss: USA.

Umpires: J Williams, L Reifer Jr.

Comments  
More in Sports

West Indies hire Rawle Lewis as Manager

Trinidad Guardian – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has made some sweeping changes to their management team as they bid to improve on the performances of the regional outfit.

Convincing wins for Dream Team, Up Like-7, ESPN

Dream Team, Up Like-7, ESPN, Brothers United and Cayenne Massive, secured contrasting wins, when the 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone, continued on Wednesday.

World Cup experience a learning one – Yadram

West Indies Under – 19 all-rounder Bhaskar Yadram says his World Cup experience has proven to be a learning one.

By ,

Lewis aiming to chart Reifer’s course

Jamaican and former West Indies under -19 skipper, Ramaal Lewis has embarked on a course to advance his first-class career after being named in the Guyana Jaguars’ 50 overs squad to participate in the ongoing Regional Super50 Tournament.

By ,

Record number of teams for Mash Cup Futsal Classic

A record number of entry forms have been submitted for participation in the inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Classic, slated to commence tomorrow at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×