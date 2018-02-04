Wales FC mauls Combined Team

Wales FC mauled ‘Combined Team’ [featuring players from Uitvlugt and Crane FC], 7-1, when the West Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial National U15 Football League, commenced yesterday.

Staged at the Wales Community ground, Treve Connell registered a second half hat-trick in the 55th, 65th and 68th minute, while Celbert Baptiste bagged a brace in the 19th and 28th minute.

Chipping in with goals in the 38th and 45th minute respectively were Akeem Douglas and Isaac Simpson. For the loser, Arvin Pollard scored in the 50th minute…..