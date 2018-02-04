Wales FC mauls Combined Team

Wales FC mauled ‘Combined Team’ [featuring players from Uitvlugt and Crane FC], 7-1, when the West Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial National U15 Football League, commenced yesterday.
Staged at the Wales Community ground, Treve Connell registered a second half hat-trick in the 55th, 65th and 68th minute, while Celbert Baptiste bagged a brace in the 19th and 28th minute.
Chipping in with goals in the 38th and 45th minute respectively were Akeem Douglas and Isaac Simpson. For the loser, Arvin Pollard scored in the 50th minute…..
Ann’s Grove whips Dolphin Secondary 4-0 in Milo Schools football
Ann’s Grove crushed Dolphin Secondary 4-0 when the 6th Milo Schools Football Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Narine spearheads spin salvo as Red Force whip Hampshire
LUCAS STREET, Barbados, CMC – West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine once again stamped his class on the Regional Super50, producing yet another magical spell to fire Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to their second straight win of the limited overs championship here yesterday.
Defending champs Showstoppers through after hard-fought win
Two time defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Admiral United, Brothers United, Mocha and Ballers Empire, secured hard-fought wins, when the 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, continued on Friday.
Ramdhani/Persaud take female honors in GUMDAC DOUBLES
On the first day of the fifth annual GUMDAC Open doubles badminton tournament, Priyanna Ramdhani and Shivanie Persaud teamed up to take the top prize of the female division at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue on Friday.
UG schools Ace Warriors
The Georgetown Cricket Association GCA/New Building Society (NBS) second division competition resumed yesterday at the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) ground with the University Of Guyana (UG) schooling Ace Warriors in the 40-overs-a-side contest despite Mortland Ward’s heroics.