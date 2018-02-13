Court officer to oversee Berbice Cricket Board elections

Sunday’s Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) elections will be overseen by an officer of the High Court.
This is according to the court order which sees the elections being convened by the said officer after which the presence of each of the clubs and associations will be verified from the list authorized by the Court.
Furthermore, the New Amsterdam Town Hall has been selected to be the venue of the event which is likely to begin from 11 am. At the end of the verification process, elections will be conducted…..
Jaguars maul USA by 7 wickets
The Guyana Jaguars pounced on a weak United States of America (USA) team to register a significant seven-wicket win at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Club ground, Antigua yesterday.
Clippers hand Nets sixth consecutive loss
(Field Level Media) Lou Williams scored 20 points to lead seven Clippers in double figures as Los Angeles beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-101 Monday night at Barclays Center in New York.
Scorpions beat Hurricanes by 148 runs
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 148 runs, in the day/night 28th match of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here yesterday.
Boxing association launches 2018 season with Patrick Forde Memorial Open
The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will enter its first round of the 2018 season on February 25 when it hosts the inaugural Patrick Forde Memorial Open.
Berbice Cricket Board hosting competition to pick U-17 squad
Despite the controversy surrounding the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), it is hosting an Inter-Zone Competition to select a 14-man squad ahead of the Inter-county under-17 tournament which is being organised by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).