Sky’s the limit for Sachia Vickery

At 22-years-old Sachia Vickery might not quite yet have the world at her feet but she does most certainly have her tennis future in her more than capable hands. She is coming off of one of the biggest victories of her fledgling professional career and, as they say, the sky’s the limit.
Not that it was always this way. Vickery, ranked 105 in the world by the World Tennis Association (WTA) credits hard work for her recent success and her climb up the world rankings.
“I think so far this year has been a really good start of the year for me. I’m just about breaking into the top 100 so that’ll be a really big goal of mine…..
BCB to know way forward today
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will know which direction it is heading today as the Court ordered election of office bearers of the body is expected to take place at the New Amsterdam Town Hall from 11am.
Mangru, Charles star as GCB Select A defeat Select B team
Under the recent restructuring of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) female Under 19 tournament, the GCB Select A defeated a Select B team by 15 runs in the 20-overs-a-side match at the Everest Cricket Club yesterday.
Showstoppers record hat trick of title triumphs
History was created on Friday when Showstoppers secured their third consecutive Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone title humbling ESPN 3-0 at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
St George’s suffer crushing defeat against Masters Academy
Masters Academy, Sir Leon Lessons and Pure Masters secured lopsided wins when the sixth annual Milo Secondary Schools football tournament continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Mash Magnum Futsal finals tonight
All roads will lead to the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue tonight when the final of the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship kicks off.