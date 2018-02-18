Sky’s the limit for Sachia Vickery

At 22-years-old Sachia Vickery might not quite yet have the world at her feet but she does most certainly have her tennis future in her more than capable hands. She is coming off of one of the biggest victories of her fledgling professional career and, as they say, the sky’s the limit.

Not that it was always this way. Vickery, ranked 105 in the world by the World Tennis Association (WTA) credits hard work for her recent success and her climb up the world rankings.

“I think so far this year has been a really good start of the year for me. I’m just about breaking into the top 100 so that’ll be a really big goal of mine…..