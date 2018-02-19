Marooners end campaign on a high as Pride stumble again

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners ended their Regional Super50 campaign in the same manner it began nearly three weeks ago, upsetting title-holders Barbados Pride by six wickets here Saturday night.

In the final Group A match played under lights at Kensington Oval, Marooners chased down a modest 196 for victory, reaching their target in the 44th over and clinching only their second win of the tournament.

Marooners had stunned Windward Islands Volcanoes in the competition’s curtain-raiser when they pulled off a shock 115-run win.

On Saturday in a contest holding precious little interest, they were guided by half-centuries from captain Kyle Corbin (66) and Yannick Ottley (54 not out) as they put their batting woes in the tournament behind them to end on a high.

The right-handed Corbin ensured a solid start to the run chase, in a composed innings which required 80 balls and contained nine fours and a six.

He put on 31 for the first wicket with Kjorn Ottley (11), posted another 46 for the second wicket with Oraine Williams (15) before combining with Yannick Ottley in a 39-run third-wicket stand.

When Corbin was stumped off leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr in the 27th over, Yannnick Ottley took responsibility for seeing Marooners home by anchoring a 56-run fourth-wicket partnership with Vikash Mohan (26).

Ottley faced 88 deliveries and struck six fours.

Pride, without several senior players, struggled after choosing to bat and limped to 196 for nine off their 50 overs.

Roston Chase top-scored with 48 and Kenroy Williams got 32, but no other batsman managed to really get stuck in to the Marooners attack.

The best stand of the innings came when Chase and William combined in a 45-run, fifth wicket partnership to pull the innings around from 78 for four in the 22nd over.

When Chase swept left-arm spinner Yannick Ottley (2-24) and was caught at short fine leg by Mohan in the 33rd over, Williams rallied the innings by adding a further 33 for the sixth wicket with Tevyn Walcott who made 16.

Fast bowler Jermaine Levy, who made the initial breakthroughs, finished with three for 28.

Pride topped the group with 27 points.