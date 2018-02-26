Bissu, Clarkston crowned under – 15 Banks Supreme male and female champs

Nyron Bissu and Nevaeh Clarkston asserted themselves as Guyana’s top Under – 15 racquet wielders after capturing titles in the inaugural Banks Malta Supreme Table Tennis tournament played at the Queen’s College Auditorium, yesterday.

Bissu once again found himself in the headlines for his commanding performance against the emerging Jonathan Van Lange, whom he defeated in straight sets to capture the boys U15 singles crown.

The storyline for the first set read 11 – 4 in what appeared to be a rout turned out to be a compelling three game match as Van Lange found his straps in the second and third games putting on a much better showing, losing 13 – 15, 13 – 15…..