Zadran hat-trick condemns Windies to shock defeat in warm-up

HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Fast bowler Dawlat Zadran grabbed a hat-trick to send favourites West Indies to a stunning 29-run defeat under Duckworth/Lewis, in their opening warm-up match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here yesterday.

Chasing a modest revised target of 140 from 35 overs, the two-time former World champions collapsed from 80 for two in the 14th over, to 110 all out in the 27th over at Harare Sports Club.

Opener Evin Lewis top-scored with 36 and veteran right-hander Marlon Samuels got 34 but remarkably were the only two batsmen to reach double figures.

The drama, however, erupted during the 20th over of the innings when Zadran knocked over Shimron Hetmyer (1), Rovman Powell (9) and Carlos Brathwaite (0) in successive deliveries, to leave West Indies reeling on 99 for eight.

First, Zadran had the left-handed Hetmyer caught at gully by caught at gully by Najibullah Zadran, removed Powell to a catch at the wicket before trapping Brathwaite lbw.

Zadran finished with four for 26 while dangerous leg-spinner Rashid Khan (2-7) and left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf (2-21) snapped up two wickets apiece.

The Afghans had earlier battled to 163 for nine in a game reduced to 35 overs, with Gulbadin Naib, batting at number 10, top-scoring with 48 from 38 deliveries and number eight Samiullah Shenwari hitting a valuable unbeaten 42.

The pair staged a courageous ninth wicket stand of 91 after the innings lay in shambles at 71 for eight in the 23rd over.

Naib smashed three fours and a pair of sixes while Shenwari lashed two sixes in a 55-ball knock.

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell, who finished with three for 43, rocked the top order with a couple of early wickets while fellow seamers Jason Holder (2-27) and Kesrick Williams (2-34) added a brace each.

Veteran left-handed opener Chris Gayle then fell cheaply for nine in the sixth over of the Windies run chase with the score on 25 and Shai Hope followed in the seventh over for one, caught at the wicket to give Zadran his first wicket.

Lewis and Samuels, however, combined in a third wicket stand of 44 which appeared to be taking the Windies to an uncomplicated victory.

The left-handed Lewis faced 40 balls and counted a pair of fours and sixes while Samuels required 36 deliveries for his knock and stroked four fours.

But both perished along with Jason Mohammed (0) in the space of 18 balls with just eight runs added, before Zadran struck the lethal blows to condemn the innings.