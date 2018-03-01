Shepherd, Hemraj excited about maiden West Indies ‘A’ call-up 

Four Guyana Jaguars players have been selected for the West Indies ‘A’ One Day side to face the touring England Lions in the ODI leg of the Lions tour of the Caribbean.

Among the quartet selected is fast bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd and opening batsman Chandrapaul Hemraj, who earned their maiden call-ups while all-rounders Keemo Paul and Raymon Reifer make up the foursome.

In an exclusive comment to Stabroek Sport, Shepherd and Hemraj indicated that their selections felt greatly rewarding.

“Ever since I got the news, I felt really excited,” Hemraj enthusiastically revealed…..