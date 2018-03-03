Kissoon’s million dollar shootout golf tourney today

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will come alive today with the staging of the Kissoon’s million-dollar shootout golf tournament sponsored by the furniture giants of Industrial Site Ruimveldt.
The man behind today’s tournament is none other than former LGC president and veteran golf lover Hemraj Kissoon
Kissoon, who has presided over the construction of the present golf clubhouse, said that he delighted about all the innovations proposed…..
Women TT team snatches bronze
CAC qualifiers… President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe said yesterday that he was pleased with Guyana’s showing at the Central America and Caribbean qualifying tournament currently underway in Havana, Cuba.
DCC hosts Police, Everest battles MSC in first day action
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will take on Police in the first-division match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall two day competition today at the DCC ground, Queenstown from 9:30 hours.
Rarefied air!
By Charwayne Walker The first Barbados-born player that represented the land of the majestic Kaieteur Falls was Cyril Rutherford `Snuffy’ Browne.
CARIFTA Games final qualifiers on this weekend
Under 17 and under 20 athletes hoping to secure spots on the national team to the 47th Flow CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas over the Easter weekend, will have a final chance to make the qualifying standards today and tomorrow when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) stages its last qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.
Singh returned as president of Everest CC
Rajesh Singh was reelected president of the Everest Cricket Club at its Annual General Meeting Wednesday at the club’s pavilion.