Kissoon’s million dollar shootout golf tourney today

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will come alive today with the staging of the Kissoon’s million-dollar shootout golf tournament sponsored by the furniture giants of Industrial Site Ruimveldt.

The man behind today’s tournament is none other than former LGC president and veteran golf lover Hemraj Kissoon

Kissoon, who has presided over the construction of the present golf clubhouse, said that he delighted about all the innovations proposed…..