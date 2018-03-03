Rarefied air!

By Charwayne Walker
The first Barbados-born player that represented the land of the majestic Kaieteur Falls was Cyril Rutherford `Snuffy’ Browne.
Just like Raymon Reifer, Browne came from a cricket family. He was one of four brothers that played first-class cricket, the others were Alfred, Clement and Chester Browne.
Playing against his native Barbados with his brother Clement in the Barbados XI, Cyril Browne led British Guiana to an eighth-wicket win over Barbados at Bourda in October, 1925…..
Women TT team snatches bronze
CAC qualifiers… President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe said yesterday that he was pleased with Guyana’s showing at the Central America and Caribbean qualifying tournament currently underway in Havana, Cuba.
DCC hosts Police, Everest battles MSC in first day action
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will take on Police in the first-division match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall two day competition today at the DCC ground, Queenstown from 9:30 hours.
CARIFTA Games final qualifiers on this weekend
Under 17 and under 20 athletes hoping to secure spots on the national team to the 47th Flow CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas over the Easter weekend, will have a final chance to make the qualifying standards today and tomorrow when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) stages its last qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.
Singh returned as president of Everest CC
Rajesh Singh was reelected president of the Everest Cricket Club at its Annual General Meeting Wednesday at the club’s pavilion.
Kissoon’s million dollar shootout golf tourney today
The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will come alive today with the staging of the Kissoon’s million-dollar shootout golf tournament sponsored by the furniture giants of Industrial Site Ruimveldt.