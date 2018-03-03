Rarefied air!

By Charwayne Walker

The first Barbados-born player that represented the land of the majestic Kaieteur Falls was Cyril Rutherford `Snuffy’ Browne.

Just like Raymon Reifer, Browne came from a cricket family. He was one of four brothers that played first-class cricket, the others were Alfred, Clement and Chester Browne.

Playing against his native Barbados with his brother Clement in the Barbados XI, Cyril Browne led British Guiana to an eighth-wicket win over Barbados at Bourda in October, 1925…..