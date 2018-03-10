Essequibo survive scare to defeat U15s

Essequibo Under 17 cricketers yesterday held their nerve to complete their first win by 18 runs over the Select Under-15 team at the Lusignan Community Center Ground yesterday in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Inter county U-17 tournament.
Essequibo, with two changes, took first strike and posted 138 from their 50 overs while the U-15s who had made eight changes from the side that faced Berbice, threw away a good start to crumble to 120 all out.
Essequibo lost Wazim Mohammed for six with just 20 runs on the board before Jeremy Sandia bowled national players, Sheldon Charles and Lance Roberts, both without contributing to the score.
He then bagged his ….
Fourteen-year-old leg-spinner Niron Bissu, produced another Man-of-the-Match performance to spin Demerara past defending champs Berbice by 76 runs in second-round action of the Guyana Cricket Board U17 Inter County tournament at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda, yesterday.