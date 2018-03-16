Nets squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70 – 69

Nets survived a fourth quarter blitz to squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70-69 in their semi-final affair, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship, continued on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Leading 52-43 at the end of the third stanza, the Mandela Avenue based outfit withstood the onslaught from the East Coast Demerara side to seal the win, as they were outscored 26-18.
Prior to the dramatic conclusion, Nets took the marginal lead at 20-19 following the conclusion of the first period. Nets strengthened their grip in the second period, scoring 18 points, while restricting Guardians to a meager six points to enter the halftime period ahead at 38-25…..
Elizabeth Styles sponsorship for Berbice Under-21 cricket
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), for the first time in its seventy nine year history, will be hosting an Under-21 cricket tournament for teams in the Ancient County.
Wins for Retrieve Raiders, Amelia’s Ward Jets
Retrieve Raiders and Amelia’s Ward Jets secured comfortable wins, when the March “Madness’ Malta Supreme Basketball Championship continued on Wednesday, at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-court.
Narine’s bowling action reported again
West Indian spinner Sunil Narine’s bowling action was again reported on Thursday, during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty 20, according to an AFP news bulletin.
Holder not panicking after Afghanistan defeat
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Captain Jason Holder on Thursday warned against panic after another surprise defeat to Afghanistan left West Indies facing a precarious path to qualification for next year’s World Cup in England.
Sammy fireworks keeps Zalmi playoffs hopes flickering
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Captain Darren Sammy’s late cameo helped Peshewar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 44 runs and keep alive their playoff hopes in the Pakistan Super League here Thursday.