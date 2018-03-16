Nets squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70 – 69

Nets survived a fourth quarter blitz to squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70-69 in their semi-final affair, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship, continued on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Leading 52-43 at the end of the third stanza, the Mandela Avenue based outfit withstood the onslaught from the East Coast Demerara side to seal the win, as they were outscored 26-18.

Prior to the dramatic conclusion, Nets took the marginal lead at 20-19 following the conclusion of the first period. Nets strengthened their grip in the second period, scoring 18 points, while restricting Guardians to a meager six points to enter the halftime period ahead at 38-25…..