Commonwealth Games TT team for US training stint

The Guyana table tennis team to the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia will have a one week training stint in the United States of America according to sources close to the Guyana Table Tennis Association.

The seven-member team comprising four men and three women’s players is set to depart Guyana Friday for the US where they will train under the watchful eyes of former Caribbean men’s singles champion and multiple times national men’s singles champion Sydney Christophe, who is now a high ranking International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) qualified coach.

According to sources, the GTTA is hoping that Christophe will be able to assist the players to reach their peak prior to their participation at the April 4-15 games in Queensland, Australia…..