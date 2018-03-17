Commonwealth Games TT team for US training stint

The Guyana table tennis team to the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia will have a one week training stint in the United States of America according to sources close to the Guyana Table Tennis Association.
The seven-member team comprising four men and three women’s players is set to depart Guyana Friday for the US where they will train under the watchful eyes of former Caribbean men’s singles champion and multiple times national men’s singles champion Sydney Christophe, who is now a high ranking International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) qualified coach.
According to sources, the GTTA is hoping that Christophe will be able to assist the players to reach their peak prior to their participation at the April 4-15 games in Queensland, Australia…..
King, Mangru and Smith complete Level Three course
Former West Indies fast bowler Reon King, Bharat Mangru and Winston Smith are among the 25 coaches from the Caribbean who completed the recent Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level Three certification coaching course.
UG whips Transport by 102 runs
The University of Guyana (UG) demolished Transport Sports Club by 102 runs in the latest match of the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society (NBS) 40-overs-a-side second-division cricket competition.
Allicock, Lewis lose semi-final bouts at CAC Qualifiers
Despite losing their semi-final bouts at the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Qualifiers in Mexico, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle believes that Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis have the tools to medal at the CAC Games come July in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Kobras division one, U23 teams bow out at semi-final stage
Colts sealed their berth to the first division while Plaisance Guardians secured their place in the U23 championship match following semi-final wins in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship Thursday.
GCS to stage fundraisers at Payless, Giftland Mall for CARIFTA Games team
In an effort to help offset expenses for the CARIFTA Games Track and Field team destined for The Bahamas, members of the Guyana Community of Service (GCS) will be hosting fundraising activities today at Payless Variety Store on Wellington Street and the Giftland Mall at Pattensen.