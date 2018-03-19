Barnwell hammers scorching century to propel DCC past Everest

Christopher Barnwell smashed a belligerent century to power the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a commanding eight-win over the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) in their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day encounter on the final day at the DCC ground, yesterday.

It was an exhibition of six hitting from the burly right-hander who hammered his side to what seemed like an unlikely victory which sent the club’s supporters into a frenzy.

Set 193 for victory from 19 overs, DCC began like a house on fire and raced to 51 in the sixth over with Sherfane Rutherford (12) and Raymond Perez giving their side the ideal start…..