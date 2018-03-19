Barnwell hammers scorching century to propel DCC past Everest

Christopher Barnwell smashed a belligerent century to power the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a commanding eight-win over the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) in their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day encounter on the final day at the DCC ground, yesterday.
It was an exhibition of six hitting from the burly right-hander who hammered his side to what seemed like an unlikely victory which sent the club’s supporters into a frenzy.
Set 193 for victory from 19 overs, DCC began like a house on fire and raced to 51 in the sixth over with Sherfane Rutherford (12) and Raymond Perez giving their side the ideal start…..
Pedro nets hat trick as Gold is Money mauls Alexander Village
Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Tiger Bay and Leopold Street sealed their berths to the quarterfinal round following round of 16 wins, when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
‘F’ Division Flyers brush aside Police College
`F’ Division Flyers defeated the Felix Austin College by 48 runs at Eve Leary when the fourth annual Police Commissioner’s T20 Cup cricket competition continued recently.
Garbarran records maiden win in Cheddi Jagan Memorial second leg
`We Stand United’s’ Deeraj Garbarran won his first major cycle race when he won the ninth annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial Road race second leg yesterday.
Jacobs, Suknanand spin MSC and GNIC to commanding wins
Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) and GNIC recorded wins in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall, first-division, two-day competition, yesterday.
Table-toppers Zimbabwe run into Windies in high-stakes clash
(ICC) On six occasions in the past, starting all the way back in 1983 and stopping over in 1992, 1996, 2007 and 2015, these two teams have faced off in the ICC Cricket World Cup itself.