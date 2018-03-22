GTTA appeals for corporate support

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTT) is appealing for corporate support to assist it participate at this year’s Caribbean Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Havana, Cuba from April 2-8.

The GTTA said it has attempted to accumulate funds for the teams to participate at the championships, however, it is still some way off with respect to the amount needed.

“The association, through its efforts, has managed to acquire some funds. However, based on the enormity of the financial undertaking and based on the association expending a significant amount of monies to have the senior men and women’s team attend the CAC Games qualification championships, we would, therefore, require an additional three million dollars in order to ensure the teams’ participation at the prestigious games,” the release stated.

