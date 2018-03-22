GTTA appeals for corporate support

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTT) is appealing for corporate support to assist it participate at this year’s Caribbean Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Havana, Cuba from April 2-8.
The GTTA said it has attempted to accumulate funds for the teams to participate at the championships, however, it is still some way off with respect to the amount needed.
“The association, through its efforts, has managed to acquire some funds. However, based on the enormity of the financial undertaking and based on the association expending a significant amount of monies to have the senior men and women’s team attend the CAC Games qualification championships, we would, therefore, require an additional three million dollars in order to ensure the teams’ participation at the prestigious games,” the release stated.
….
Mission accomplished!
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – West Indies sneaked into next year’s World Cup in England but just barely, as heavy rain coupled with a controversial umpiring decision, helped them beat Scotland by five runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, and stage a great escape in their final Super Six match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here yesterday.
Guyana to bid to host 2020 CARIFTA Games
Nine months after successfully hosting the South American U-20 Championships, a delegation is readying to present a bid to the North American, Central Amer-ican and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) to host the CARIFTA Games for the first time on these shores.
GFRU lands Top Brandz sponsorship
Top Brandz Distributors will team up with the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) for the first time under their Hairoun Beer-brand in support of the union’s season opener on Saturday at the National Park.
Green Machine to participate in the Americas Rugby Challenge in Colombia
After the resounding success of the first three seasons of the Americas Rugby Championship, the continent will inaugurate a new performance tournament for countries in Sudamérica Rugby and Rugby Americas North.
Philip, Robert Fernandes successful at High Performance Coaching Course in Germany
Long serving women’s national hockey coach Phillip Fernandes and men’s national coach Robert Fernandes participated in an Indoor High Performance Coaching Course held in Berlin Germany from February 5th-8th.