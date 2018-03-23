Captain Fantastic propels Afghanistan to the World Cup

HARARE, (Reuters) – Afghanistan qualified for next year’s cricket World Cup as captain Asghar Stanikzai played through the pain barrier to produce a heroic innings and lead them to a five-wicket victory over Ireland on Friday.
Stanikzai returned to the team last week for the closing stages of the qualifying tournament after having surgery to remove his appendix.
He batted in obvious pain and with a heavy dressing under his shirt, to score an unbeaten 39 off 29 balls, as he and Najibullah Zadran saw their team home with five balls to spare.
Ireland scored a modest 209 for seven in their 50 overs in the winner-takes-all match to decide who would join the West Indies in securing a place at the World Cup from the qualifying tournament.
The West Indies booked their spot in next year’s tournament in England earlier in the week.
Afghanistan reached their target as Stanikzai squeezed a boundary with the first ball of the last over as they scored 213-5.
Ireland opener Paul Stirling top scored with 55 and Kevin O’Brien hit 41 runs off 37 balls near the end of their innings on a slow wicket as they sought to accelerate the run rate but managed only 81 runs in last 15 overs.
Rashid Khan, who had skippered Afghanistan through most of qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, took 3-40.
Afghanistan made a positive start in their chase with openers Mohammad Shahzad (54) and Gulbadin Naib (45) putting down the platform for victory. Shahzad was named man of the match.
They will now play the West Indies on Sunday in the final of the qualifying tournament in Harare.
It will be Afghanistan’s second World Cup appearance after their debut in 2015 in Australia and New Zealand where they beat Scotland by a single wicket but lost their other five matches.
UAE shock Zimbabwe by 3 runs
Afghanistan and Ireland in shootout today for final place ICC Media: The United Arab Emirates broke around 20 million hearts and made nearly 50 million friends when they all but eliminated Zimbabwe from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 race to give Afghanistan and Ireland a lifeline by turning their last Super Six match as a shootout for the last remaining spot in the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over event which will be staged in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.
England crumble for 58, Boult 6/38
AUCKLAND, (Reuters) – New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was in sight of his 18th test century as the ball dominated the bat on the opening day of the two-match series with England dismissed for a record low score of 58 at Eden Park on Thursday.
Colts, Plaisance Guardians secure championships
Colts clinched the First Division title, while Plaisance Guardians secured the Under-23 Championship, as they both swept their respective best-of-three finals, 2-0, as the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘Knockout Championship’ concluded on Wednesday.
T & T Harvard Rugby Club arrives today for GRFU’s 7s tournament
Harvard Rugby Club of Trinidad and Tobago will arrive in Guyana today ahead of tomorrow’s showdown at the National Park, in the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)/Hairoun Beer Sevens tournament.
Fifth Annual Star Party Rental Criterium on tomorrow
The 2018 cycling season will resume tomorrow in the National Park with the staging of the Fifth Annual Star Party Rental 11-race programme.