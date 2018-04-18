Umroa spins Berbice past Demerara

A superb spell of left-arm spin bowling from Kelvin Umroa spearheaded an eight-wicket win for Berbice over defending champions, Demerara in second round action of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day competition at Lusignan, yesterday.
It was a day where 17 wickets tumbled with Berbice coming out unscathed after the second day was abandoned due to rain.
Berbice resumed the day on 102-5, trailing Demerara by 46 runs. They were dismissed 18 runs later, 120 all-out in 37.2 overs. Overnight batsman, Kevlon Anderson (20), who added six to the overnight score and other batsmen, perished to the spin of Ashmead Nedd (5-50) and Dwain Dick (4-26), who shared nine wickets between them…..
Fraser-Pryce eyeing elite company on return
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Former World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says becoming only the fourth woman to go below 10.70 seconds in the 100 metres, is one of the major driving forces behind her return to track and field.
Edwards demolishes Worcestershire after county cap honour
SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Ex-West Indies speedster Fidel Edwards celebrated receiving his county cap by grabbing three wickets on Monday’s final day as he helped Hampshire to a 196-run crushing of Worcestershire in their opening County Championship fixture.
Director of Sport suspends Futsal matches at the National Gymnasium
Following the abrupt end to the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th between Sparta Boss and Bent Street owing to gunshots being discharged inside the National Gymnasium, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, has revealed that all Futsal tournaments have been suspended until further notice.
BCB, Ansa McAl launch Sky Vodka T20 tournament
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has maintained its promise of regular cricket in the Ancient County with its collaboration with Ansa McAl Trading Limited to stage the Sky Vodka T20 tournament.