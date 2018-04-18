Umroa spins Berbice past Demerara

A superb spell of left-arm spin bowling from Kelvin Umroa spearheaded an eight-wicket win for Berbice over defending champions, Demerara in second round action of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day competition at Lusignan, yesterday.

It was a day where 17 wickets tumbled with Berbice coming out unscathed after the second day was abandoned due to rain.

Berbice resumed the day on 102-5, trailing Demerara by 46 runs. They were dismissed 18 runs later, 120 all-out in 37.2 overs. Overnight batsman, Kevlon Anderson (20), who added six to the overnight score and other batsmen, perished to the spin of Ashmead Nedd (5-50) and Dwain Dick (4-26), who shared nine wickets between them…..