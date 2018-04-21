Boxing: Pacquiao targets more bouts after Kuala Lumpur showdown

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Manny Pacquiao believes he has “a couple more fights” left in him before he retires, starting with his first contest for more than a year when he faces Argentine WBA welterweight world champion Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur this July.
“Definitely this is not my last fight,” the 39-year-old Filipino said at a news conference in the Malaysian capital yesterday to promote the fight.
“I want my last fight to be in the Philippines, but I still have a couple more fights till I retire,” said the former eight-division world champion and serving senator in his homeland.
Pacquiao, who returns to action for the first time since losing on points to Australian Jeff Horn in Brisbane last July, said he expected the July 15 bout at the Axiata Arena to be “a real boxing fight”.“Matthysse’s style is very aggressive. He’ll want to come inside and fight toe-to-toe. You won’t see running or dancing in the ring,” said Pacquiao, who has a 59-7-2 record with four of those losses coming in his last nine fights.Matthysse (39-4), who will be making his first title defense, said he expected a “big fight” but believed he had what it took to keep his WBA welterweight crown.“I’m a pretty big puncher with both hands,” said the 35-year-old Matthysse, who beat Thailand’s Tewa Kiram with aneighth round knockout to claim the vacant title in January.“But more importantly my conditioning… gives me confidence to win this fight,” he said.
Berbice dethrone Demerara to capture three-day title
Berbice U19 were crowned Inter-County three-day champions after playing unbeaten in this year’s Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day tournament.
Historic female national chess c/ships start today
Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas is the favorite to win the national women’s chess championships which commence today at the National Resource Centre.
Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival registration closes today
Registration for the various disciplines for tomorrow’s Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day closes today ahead of what is expected to be a riveting day of fun and competition at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.
Nothing to prove says, ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle
MOHALI, India, CMC – Superstar opener Chris Gayle has taken aim at detractors following his scintillating hundred on Thursday, contending he had nothing further to prove in his career.