Police dismissed for 322 on the stroke of day’s play 

The Police Sports Club (PSC) continued their impressive run in this year’s Noble House Seafoods second-division, two-day tournament, after compiling 323 before being dismissed on the stroke of stumps on day one in their final group match against the University of Guyana (UG) at the Gandhi Youth Organization ground, yesterday.

PSC, who are the current table toppers in their group, won the toss and elected to bat.

The lawmen received the ideal start from openers Andrew Lyght – Jr., (34) and Reginal Rodrigues (36) who added 43 for the opening stand. ….