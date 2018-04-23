Gomes, Klautky steer Bingo Spartans past St Stanislaus

Kirsten Gomes and Sarah Klautky scored twice while Abosaide Cadogan scored the opening goal as Bingo Spartans defeated St Stanislaus 5-1 in the Guyana Hockey Board U19 female developmental outdoor league at the St. Stanislaus Ground on Saturday.

With the ever present rains dampening the games, Cadogan provided the only goal of the first half, beating the St Stanislaus goalkeeper, Donyle Nurse in the third minute. In the second half, Klautky pierced the net in the 21st and 33rd minutes while Gomes capped off an injury free match with back-to-back goals in the 36 and 39 minutes. Kizia Chinian scored the lone goal for Saints.

In the second female U-19 match, St. Joseph needled Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Hurricanes through a 37th minute strike from Janelle Frederick…..