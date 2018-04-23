Gomes, Klautky steer Bingo Spartans past St Stanislaus

Kirsten Gomes and Sarah Klautky scored twice while Abosaide Cadogan scored the opening goal as Bingo Spartans defeated St Stanislaus 5-1 in the Guyana Hockey Board U19 female developmental outdoor league at the St. Stanislaus Ground on Saturday.
With the ever present rains dampening the games, Cadogan provided the only goal of the first half, beating the St Stanislaus goalkeeper, Donyle Nurse in the third minute. In the second half, Klautky pierced the net in the 21st and 33rd minutes while Gomes capped off an injury free match with back-to-back goals in the 36 and 39 minutes. Kizia Chinian scored the lone goal for Saints.
In the second female U-19 match, St. Joseph needled Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Hurricanes through a 37th minute strike from Janelle Frederick…..
Panthers capture GRFU `B’ Division final
The Panthers Rugby outfit defeated a game Police Falcons squad 24-12 in the final of the B Division Rugby Tournament yesterday at the National Park to kick start the local season.
Royals beat Mumbai in another last over thriller
(IPL) In yet another last-over thriller in VIVO IPL 2018, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by three wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium last night.
Hope says preparation underway
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Elegant stroke-maker Shai Hope says West Indies have already trained their sights on the Sri Lanka Test series, as they target success in the three-Test rubber in June.
Berbice race to nine-wicket win over Select U17s
Berbice began their 50 overs Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County U19 tournament with a nine-wicket win over the Select U17s at the Tuschen Ground, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.