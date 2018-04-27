Anderson’s five-wicket haul helps Berbice defeat Essequibo

Kevlon Anderson’s five-wicket haul helped Berbice cement their dominance with a five-wicket win over Essequibo in the final round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand In Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50 overs competition at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.

Berbice won the toss and sent in the home side to bat and they crumbled for 59 in 24.1 overs while Berbice chased it down with 22 overs to spare.

Despite overnight rain and early morning showers, Tuschen, arguably the best ground hosting the competition this year, enabled the match to be played without any overs being lost…..