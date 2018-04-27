Anderson’s five-wicket haul helps Berbice defeat Essequibo

Kevlon Anderson’s five-wicket haul helped Berbice cement their dominance with a five-wicket win over Essequibo in the final round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand In Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50 overs competition at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.
Berbice won the toss and sent in the home side to bat and they crumbled for 59 in 24.1 overs while Berbice chased it down with 22 overs to spare.
Despite overnight rain and early morning showers, Tuschen, arguably the best ground hosting the competition this year, enabled the match to be played without any overs being lost…..
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Test all-rounder Raymon Reifer and West Indies limited overs speedster Keemo Paul are among 10 players named by Cricket West Indies to be part of a fast bowing camp starting here next Monday.
Defending champion Dave and Celina’s All-Stars, High Rollers and Swag Entertainment secured their berths in the knockout round, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Wednesday.
(Reuters) – United States president Donald Trump yesterday tweeted his support for the North American bid for the 2026 soccer World Cup and issued a veiled threat to nations that might oppose it.
The inaugural I-Cool ‘Super-8’ One Day-Street Football Championship, will kick-off tomorrow at the Sparta Boss Tarmac.