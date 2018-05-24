Lady Jags, Bermuda battle to 2-2 draw

The Lady Jaguars and Bermuda battled to a 2-2 stalemate when group-E action of the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers commenced yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

It was a fair result for a clash which neither side dictated with the Lady Jaguars starting XI featuring Natalie Nedd, Nikita Persaud, Sydney Cummings, Jade Vyphius, Cameo Hazlewood, Alison Heydorn, Brittany Persaud, Mariam El-Masri, Calaigh Copeland, Brianne Desa and Collette Hope.

However, it was a poor showcase for goalkeeping on the night in front of a small crowd as three of the four goals were fashioned due to blunders from the custodians…..