Sports

Lady Jags, Bermuda battle to 2-2 draw

By
The Lady Jaguars Team celebrating their second equalizing goal against Bermuda scored by Cameo Hazlewood in their opening group-E clash in the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora last night. (Orlando Charles photo)

 The Lady Jaguars and Bermuda battled to a 2-2 stalemate when group-E action of the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers commenced yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

 It was a fair result for a clash which neither side dictated with the Lady Jaguars starting XI featuring Natalie Nedd, Nikita Persaud, Sydney Cummings, Jade Vyphius, Cameo Hazlewood, Alison Heydorn, Brittany Persaud, Mariam El-Masri, Calaigh Copeland, Brianne Desa and Collette Hope.

 However, it was a poor showcase for goalkeeping on the night in front of a small crowd as three of the four goals were fashioned due to blunders from the custodians…..

More in Sports

U-19 cricket team is NSC’s Team-of-the-Year

By

Golden boy Doris receives gift of gold

Imlach, Spencer in Jaguars squad for 5th title hunt

NBS donates $250,000 to construction of Malteenoes practice facility

Big-hitting Russell fires KKR closer to final

default placeholder

Rockets rally past Warriors in 4th to even series

default placeholder

South Africa’s De Villiers quits international cricket

Caribbean to view ESPN’s live coverage of England’s international and domestic cricket

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×