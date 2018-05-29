Sports

Resilient Friendship Secondary hunt third place today

By
Mavindra Dindya

Friendship Secondary, like fine wine only got better as the Regional Democratic Council (RDC)/ Lloyd Britton/Devcon Construction/ Regional Executive Officer (REO) Region Four Inter-Secondary School knockout tournament progressed and will now look to secure the third place when they clash with a strong Hope Secondary School today at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road.

The two innings per side contest, in its inaugural run, has unearthed some young prospects in the region, especially in the outskirts of the capital.

Both Hope and Friendship Secondary Schools could have easily booked spots in the final but as fate would have it, the two will battle for the consolation third prize.

Friendship might be feeling a bit unlucky after their semifinal clash against Diamond Secondary last week where the weather made it a 14 over affair. Friendship relied heavily on their bowlers, who stepped up to the challenge…..

