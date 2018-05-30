Fraser looking to change Guyana’s fortunes

The lone newcomer in the Guyana senior female team, Cherry-Ann Fraser, has set her sights on changing Guyana’s fortunes as the team looks to capture the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional title.

The 18-year-old all-rounder will make her debut at the senior level after just 10 months in hardball cricket, raising the bar as she goes.

Speaking to Stabroek Sport, the talented Diamond Housing Scheme resident said it was an overwhelming feeling as she sees a debut at the national level on the horizon.

“I feel great being called to the Guyana team, the girls are wonderful and I’m happy to be here with them,” Fraser said…..