Sandals teams up with Windies for Lord’s T20I

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Caribbean hotel chain Sandals Resorts will sponsor West Indies for today’s Hurricane Relief Twenty20 International against the ICC World XI at Lord’s.

The announcement comes one day after Cricket West Indies announced they had ended their long-term sponsorship agreement with telecommunications giants Digicel, with a year still left to run on the contract.

West Indies’ playing and training kits will be branded with the Sandals logo for the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

“We are delighted Sandals have agreed to partner with us on this fund-raising initiative event,” CWI chief executive, Johnny Grave.

“Sandals is a strong Caribbean brand and global leader in the luxury travel industry. This match has great significance for the people of the region and we are very grateful for Sandals’ support.”

Sandals is headquartered in Jamaica and boasts properties across the region including Barbados, St Lucia and Grenada.

And Sandals managing director for the United Kingdom and Europe, Karl Thompson, said the company’s deep involvement in the region meant the charity match was the ideal opportunity to be involved in a worthy cause.

“As ambassadors for the Caribbean, Sandals is delighted to be involved in such a prestigious event,” Thompson said.

“The brand has been the pioneer of luxury hospitality initiatives for over 30 years in the region so to be able to give something back always means a great deal to everybody involved with Sandals.”

Thursday’s fixture, which will see several high-profile West Indies players pitted against an array of global stars, will raise funds for five stadia in the Caribbean damaged last September by the passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Test venues Windsor Park in Dominica and the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua are among those set to benefit.

The match bowls off at 6pm (1 pm Eastern Caribbean time).