National female hockey team to participate in BHF Int’l hockey series 

Guyana’s national female hockey team will suit up for a number of international showdowns from June 28 to July 1 in Barbados when they participate in the Barbados Hockey Federation (BHF) 2018 International Women’s Hockey series.

The series will see Barbados, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago going at each other for championship honours.

The tournament, which is sanctioned by the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) also has an added incentive – the physiological edge for the winners since the trio is billed to play each other in the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) games in Colombia. “The tournament is good for us, [since] Barbados and Trinidad – the two teams we are playing against – are in our group at the CAC games. It will give us a chance to know exactly where we are”, Coach Damon Woodroffe told Stabroek Sport when asked to assess the importance of the campaign as part of the team’s CAC preparations. ….