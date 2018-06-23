Sports

WI eyes series win as historic Day/Night test commences

The West Indies team will be seeking a rare series win against Sri Lanka when the third and final test match commences today in Bridgetown, Barbados. West Indies hold a 1-0 lead in the best of three series following their win in the opening test in Trinidad. (Photo courtesy Cricket West Indies)

The Caribbean side will need at least a draw to win the test series against a ‘shell shocked’ Sri Lanka side in the historic day/night test in Bridgetown, Barbados starting today.

This match will be the first day/night test in the Caribbean and only the 10th of its kind with Sri Lanka winning their sole match and West Indies losing their two outings in the conditions.

West Indies currently lead the series 1-0 after winning the first test in Trinidad and holding on for a draw in the second test which was affected by the weather and bad light…..

