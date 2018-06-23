WI eyes series win as historic Day/Night test commences

The Caribbean side will need at least a draw to win the test series against a ‘shell shocked’ Sri Lanka side in the historic day/night test in Bridgetown, Barbados starting today.

This match will be the first day/night test in the Caribbean and only the 10th of its kind with Sri Lanka winning their sole match and West Indies losing their two outings in the conditions.

West Indies currently lead the series 1-0 after winning the first test in Trinidad and holding on for a draw in the second test which was affected by the weather and bad light…..