DC United coach impressed with Garett’s footballing craft 

It’s FIFA World Cup Football Season and a young Guyanese footballer Jeremy Garett, though not in Russia flying the Golden Arrowhead high, is currently doing so and impressing elsewhere as at the United States Pro Football Club DC United on his current stint there.

Garett, after being invited for a try-out in May, made the cut to join the club’s Under – 23 summer programme and is acquitting himself quite well.

This revelation was made by one of the club’s Under 19 and 23 academy coaches, Nate Kish.

Kish, who was hired by the club to spearhead the 2018 summer programme, says that the 18-year-old Guyanese has the ideal ingredients to make it to the next level…..