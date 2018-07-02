Dey is National Road Race Champion

Eighteen year old PSL wheelsman, Cortis ‘Chappy’ Dey got the better of We Stand United’s Andre Hicks to take the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) National Road Race Championship in the senior category on Sunday in front of a jubilated crowd.

The Kilcoy, East-Berbice Corentyne resident secured only his third win in the division after battling the rain and 21 other riders across the 110-mile journey finishing in a time of four hours, 51 minutes and 37 seconds (04:51:37).

Speaking to Dey at the end of the race, he said “The race was very interesting coming down to the turning point I had to conserve as much as possible and do the necessary work and keep going over and watching on.” He added that it was about thinking and riding while conserving energy that made him secure the win…..