Tucville in easy 9-0 defeat of Carmel

By Staff Writer

Tucville, Chase Academy and Buxton earned quarterfinal berths when the ExxonMobil U14 Football Championship continued Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Tucville made light work of Carmel 9-0. Rayheam Marques fashioned a helmet-trick in the third, 11th, 23rd and 24th minute.

Dwayne Kellman bagged a double in the fifth and 31st minute, while Garfield Caesar added two goals in the 14th and 37th minute…..

