CPL not just about cricket- Russell

By Staff Writer
CPL COO Pete Russell

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Pete Russell believes that the league is not just about cricket but one which holistically involves every aspect of Caribbean Culture.

“It is not just about cricket but everything that goes on around it… fans come out and support their team and the smile on their faces, especially if Guyana wins and it’s about having a good time,” Russell said earlier this week when Guyana was announced as the host venue for the two Playoff games in addition to five home matches.

According to Russell, there are too many leagues popping up without getting the requisite permission to host those leagues…..

