Sports

Guyana U-17s begin title hunt today

By Staff Writer
Guyana’s National Under-17 team

The Guyana national U17 cricket team will face their first challenge on their quest to bring this country its maiden title in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

Under West Indies Under 16 captain, Sachin Singh, the South American boys will face off against Windward Islands in their first match today.

They will then play Leeward Islands (July 12), Trinidad and Tobago (July 14), Jamaica (July 16) and Barbados (July 17) in that order…..

More in Sports

Three reach Junior CASA finals

World Cup final four kicks-off today

Nations lose opener in Sir Garfield Sobers Schools tournament

Teach Them Young cycling programme pedals off

By

Tigers back at top of Elite League point’s standings

Wrestling association affiliated to international body

Eighty-four athletes and 29 officials for CAC Games

Lewis slips but still remains Windies’ top T20 batsman, Badree still top bowler

Lewis slips but still remains Windies’ top T20 batsman, Badree still top bowler

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web