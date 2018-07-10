Guyana U-17s begin title hunt today

The Guyana national U17 cricket team will face their first challenge on their quest to bring this country its maiden title in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

Under West Indies Under 16 captain, Sachin Singh, the South American boys will face off against Windward Islands in their first match today.

They will then play Leeward Islands (July 12), Trinidad and Tobago (July 14), Jamaica (July 16) and Barbados (July 17) in that order…..