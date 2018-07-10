Teach Them Young cycling programme pedals off

The future generation of the country’s cycling continues to be shepherded by national cycling coach, Hassan Mohammed, who rolled out the 42nd Teach Them Young Cycling programme at the inner circuit of the National Park, Thomas Lands yesterday.

The event, which saw over 20 young riders take the breeding ground of national cyclists, was ushered in by Mohammed who welcomed the youngsters and commended the parents who afforded their children the opportunity to take part in the free progamme. The future national athletes were taught the basics such as stamina, art of pedalling, bike settings, endurance, tailing, cornering, pacing, sheltering and overtaking.

According to Mohammed, the programme, which comes under the National Sports Commission’s summer actitivites, provides an opportunity for the youngsters to come out and have a good time while developing themselves in a sport that gives them a healthy lifestyle as well as provides them with the opportunity to represent Guyana should they excel…..