Guyana, B/dos clash to decide C/bean squash champs

By Staff Writer
Rebecca Low

Guyana’s junior squash team which is currently participating in the Junior Caribbean Squash tournament in Jamaica notched up two additional wins in the boys and girls’ team events yesterday.

The female unit brushed aside Bermuda 5-0 with Georgiana Fernandes defeating Celia Robinson 11-2, 11-0, 11-3 while Abosaide Cadogan downed Ariana Lowther 11-3, 11-2, 11-6. 

Co-captain Rebecca Low continued the South Americans win  streak with an 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 triumph over Abigail Brewer before Sarah Lewis and Kirstin Gomes completed the sweep by delivering wins over Hailey Moss and Charlotte Toogood, (who just wasn’t)  11-6, 11-3, 11-9 and 11-6, 4-11, 11-8, 11-9, respectively. ….

