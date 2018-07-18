Barbados snatches U17 title from Guyana’s grasp with six-wicket win

Barbados were crowned the 2018 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under17 champions after they defeated Guyana by six wickets in the final round of the competition yesterday.

Guyana, who entered the match at the top of the table and five points ahead of Barbados, posted 181-9 but struggled to defend it.

Speaking to Skipper Sachin Singh after the match, he related that he felt the team didn’t have enough runs on the board despite it being their highest total of the competition but said that the pitch favoured the batsmen…..