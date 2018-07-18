Brazilian help for local football

Following Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde’s maiden visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from July 6 – 8, the Elite League is expected to benefit significantly from several capacity building partnerships.

During the three-day trip, Forde met the presidents of notable teams Vasco da Gama and Botafogo, to discuss several partnerships and initiatives.

Among the initiatives discussed are an Elite Referees Programme, Player Exchange Programme and the Recruitment of a Coach Instructor to build capacity among the Elite League tacticians and coaches across the nation…..