Sports

Permaul confident GAW can get over final hurdle

-challenges Amazon Warriors to win it for the fans

By
Flashback! Veerasammy Permaul collects a man of the match award from Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo after a match at Providence last year

Left-arm orthodox spinner Veerasammy Permaul is confident in the ‘new look’ Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) to lift the title for the first time when they take to the field in the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League. Permaul, who has been with the team from the first tournament back in 2013, believes that despite not having ‘big name players’ like the other teams, the `family unit’ can defy the  odds this time around and land the coveted title.

“I think we got a good team, he said. Over the years we don’t get a lot of big-name players but we do well to get in playoffs and final,” he said.

Looking at the new faces in the team, the Berbician opined “I think we have got a good composition of players.”….

More in Sports

Brazilian help for local football

Installation of IMC within the GFA…..

GBTI/GTA tennis tourney gets underway

By

Lack of facilities places Guyana’s CAC athletes at a disadvantage

By

Fitness Express CEO McDonald lauds Clarke, Campbell

Barbados snatches U17 title from Guyana’s grasp with six-wicket win

By

Chetsons onboard with second annual Guinness Cage street-ball c/ships

`Reds’ Perreira to tackle key issues on four-day visit to Berbice

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web