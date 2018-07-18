Permaul confident GAW can get over final hurdle

Left-arm orthodox spinner Veerasammy Permaul is confident in the ‘new look’ Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) to lift the title for the first time when they take to the field in the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League. Permaul, who has been with the team from the first tournament back in 2013, believes that despite not having ‘big name players’ like the other teams, the `family unit’ can defy the odds this time around and land the coveted title.

“I think we got a good team, he said. Over the years we don’t get a lot of big-name players but we do well to get in playoffs and final,” he said.

Looking at the new faces in the team, the Berbician opined “I think we have got a good composition of players.”….