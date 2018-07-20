Archer bowls Sussex to victory

CHELTENHAM, England, CMC – Barbadian speedster Jofra Archer finished with an eight-wicket match haul as he bowled Sussex to a 28-run victory over Gloucestershire here Thursday, to move to exactly 100 wickets in his 22nd first class match.

Resuming the final day of the County Championship clash at College Ground on 30 for two in pursuit of 276, the hosts were dismissed for 247 in their second innings, with Archer picking up two of the eight wickets to fall to end with four for 29 from 21 superb overs.

New-ball partner, 24-year-old Ollie Robinson, snared four for 49 to follow up his two-wicket effort in the first innings.

James Bracey top-scored with 87 and Gareth Roderick struck 66, the pair combining in a 138-run fifth stand which pulled Gloucestershire around from dire straits at 38 for four in the morning session and threatened to take them over the line.

The left-handed Bracey, a 21-year-old, counted 10 fours off 174 balls in a shade over four hours while the experienced Roderick faced 119 deliveries in 2-3/4 hours and hit nine fours and a six.

Left-arm spinner Danny Briggs got the breakthrough when Roderick missed a sweep and was bowled, triggering a collapse which saw the last six wickets tumble for 71 runs.

Bracey was last out to a diving catch at square leg by Briggs off Robinson.

Earlier, Archer claimed one of the two early wickets to fall when he removed nightwatchman George Drissell to a catch at the wicket for five, in the day’s sixth over.

Two overs prior, Robinson had accounted for the other overnight batsman Matt Taylor for 11, also to a catch behind.

Archer, who took four for 62 in Gloucestershire’s first innings, claimed his final wicket of the innings when he had Ryan Higgins caught down the leg-side for 12 with the score on 215 for seven.

The 23-year-old made his first class debut only two years ago, suiting up for Sussex after failing to play a single match for the senior Barbados side.