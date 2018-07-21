Sports

Table tennis teams ousted from CAC Games

By Staff Writer

Guyana’s male and female table tennis teams failed to advance from their groups at the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Colombia.

Grouped with Cuba, El Salvador and Barbados, the women’s team ended in third place with their only victory being over Barbados whom they defeated 3-0.

They, however, lost by the same margin to Cuba and El Salvador…..

