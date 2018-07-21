Table tennis teams ousted from CAC Games

Guyana’s male and female table tennis teams failed to advance from their groups at the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Colombia.
Grouped with Cuba, El Salvador and Barbados, the women’s team ended in third place with their only victory being over Barbados whom they defeated 3-0.
They, however, lost by the same margin to Cuba and El Salvador…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web