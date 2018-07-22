WI ready –Holder

Ahead of the highly anticipated first One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh at the National Stadium, Providence, today both team captains have expressed confidence in their sides while signaling some minor improvements that are vital to their success.

West Indies skipper, Jason Holder yesterday said “the mood in the camp is pretty good,”

Despite the lengthy down time from the last series where they took part in the World Cup Qualifiers earlier this year, Holder said “the guys would have played some cricket before that and playing T20 leagues, A team and test matches, everyone has been playing cricket and everyone is ready to go so hopefully we can start the series well.” Meanwhile Mashrafe Mortaza, the Bangladesh captain, indicated that the addition of some new faces and the few that joined the set from the Test series will provide a good core…..