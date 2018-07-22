WI should win ODI series

History is on the side of the home team West Indies, as they face Bangladesh in the opening game of the three-match One Day International (ODI) Series beginning today.
Historically, West Indies have played Bangladesh 28 times in this format, winning 19 of those outings.
The Windies players are also high in confidence from registering a 2-0 thrashing in the recently concluded two-test series…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web