Guptill cherishing reunion with Barbadian star Smith

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – New Zealander Martin Guptill is champing at the bit over the thought of reuniting with opening partner Dwayne Smith, in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League which bowls off next month.

The free-scoring pair will team up for Barbados Tridents in a throwback to their time together at Guyana Amazon Warriors a couple of seasons ago.

“I think it’s exciting, there’s some world class players in there, both local and international, so I’m looking forward to getting over there,” Guptill said.

“I’ll be batting again with Dwayne Smith, the way it was in Guyana a couple years ago. You know he’s an exciting player who gives the ball a bit of a whack at the top as well.

“We’ve got some exciting all-rounders with Roston Chase also Jason Holder as well so it is an exciting team to be a part of and I am looking forward to getting over there.”

The sixth edition of the popular T20 tournament will run from August 8 to September 16, and will see Tridents chasing their first title since their successful run four years ago.

Tridents, led by West Indies Test captain Jason Holder, will open their campaign against Amazon Warriors on August 12 in Georgetown.

The acquisition of South Africa batting star Hashim Amla has also been a boost for the Tridents and Guptill said he was already well aware of the value the right-hander will bring.

“I played with Hashim in IPL last year and I got to bat with him in a few games, to watch the master at work down the other end was an experience and I am looking forward to hopefully batting with him again over at CPL.”

In another fillip for Tridents, they will have an extra game this year at the historic Kensington Oval, resulting in five matches at their familiar stomping ground.

They host last year’s losing finalists, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 25, before facing perennial arch-rivals and reigning champions, Trinbago Knight Riders, 24 hours later.

Tridents take on two-time winners Jamaica Tallawahs on August 29 before clashing with Amazon Warriors on August 31 and St Lucia Stars on September 2.

Guptill said he was thrilled with the thought of playing at the Oval, one of his favourite venues.

“It’s a lovely ground to play. I’ve had a bit of mixed results there but I’m looking forward to getting there,” he said.

“It is one of the iconic grounds of the West Indies so I’ve loved playing there in the past with different teams, and to have it as my home ground this year I’m looking forward to getting out there and hopefully showing the home fans what I can do.”