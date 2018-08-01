Emancipation Day golf tourney postponed

The Crown Mining/Parsun Motors-sponsored Emancipation Day golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club ground has been postponed until further notice.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be held today is no longer possible since according to a release from the Lusignan Golf Club, a member of the family had passed away.

The tournament was also missing from the calendar of activities last year due to excessive rainfall but the organisers are confident the tournament will make its return.

President of the Club, Aleem Hussain expressed condolences to the sponsors for their loss while the entire golfing community joins the family in mourning.